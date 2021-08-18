The policy will apply to all park buildings and public transportation systems as well as any outdoor spaces that tend to get crowded like narrow trails or busy overlooks.

National Parks Now Have a Mask Mandate — Here's Where You'll Have to Wear One

Hikers make their way along Mist Trail which leads to Vernal Fall wearing masks, in Yosemite National Park

The National Park Service implemented a mask mandate this week, the latest in a series of destinations that are requiring visitors to mask up.

Going forward, all visitors to national parks will be required to wear masks indoors and in crowded outdoor spaces, regardless of their vaccination status or the level of COVID-19 in the community, according to the NPS.

"Visitors to national parks are coming from locations across the country, if not across the world," NPS Deputy Director Shawn Benge said in a statement. "Because of this, and recognizing that the majority of the United States is currently in substantial or high transmission categories, we are implementing a service-wide mask requirement to ensure our staff and visitors' safety."

The NPS said the mandate, which went into effect on Monday, will apply to all park buildings and public transportation systems as well as any outdoor spaces that tend to get crowded like narrow trails or busy overlooks.

Crowds have flooded popular national parks in recent months with several implementing reservation systems, including Yosemite National Park, Rocky Mountain National Park, and Glacier National Park.

The NPS has also introduced an app to make planning a trip even easier, featuring everything from accessibility information and lodging reservations to hike suggestions and audio tours.