Cruise Around NYC in a 1957 Studebaker Commander on This 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'  Tour

Fans may be waiting for the fourth season of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" to drop on Amazon Prime, but luckily visitors to New York City can put themselves right in the middle of the show with a new tour.

On the private "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Sites Tour, fans can step back in time and follow in the footsteps of Midge — the main character of the beloved and Emmy-award winning series — or rather in Midge's ride as guests will be carted around in restored 1957 Studebaker Commander, one of the classic cars featured on the show.

Maisel tour Credit: Courtesy of On Location Tours

"This tour is perfect if you're a huge, diehard fan of the show, or if you just want to learn some insider secrets about filming a period television series in NYC," Erin Miller, Sales, and Marketing Coordinator for On Location Tours, told Travel + Leisure.

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" debuted on Amazon Prime in 2017 to high acclaim. Emmy Award winner Rachel Brosnahan plays dynamic 1950s Upper West Side housewife Midge Maisel who thinks she is content with her role until her husband throws her for a loop and she finds herself in the exciting, albeit weird, the world of standup comedy.

The tour will include the comedy club in the East Village where Midge's career journey begins, the vintage music shop filled with old records and instruments, the kosher butcher where Midge picks up her famous black-and-white cookies and announces to the world that she "got the Rabbi!" and more!

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" tour is available every Saturday and costs $450 total (for up to three passengers in the vehicle.) The tour runs for 90 minutes and is available at several different times during the day. Ages 13 and up are welcome and the meeting point is the CUNY building at 34th Street and 5th Avenue. You will have to bring your own plunger though!