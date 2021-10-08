Marriott's New Vacation Rental Package Lets You Stay in Luxury Homes and Enjoy Hotel Amenities

Get the "Best of Both" from a home rental and a hotel.

If you love home rentals but miss the perks of hotels during your stay, Marriott is piloting an all-new program that gives you the best of both worlds.

From now until the end of the year, travelers who book a home rental through Homes & Villas by Marriott International can also indulge in amenities like pool access and restaurant discounts at nearby Marriott Bonvoy hotels through its new "Best of Both" program.

To start, the program is currently available in Monterey, Calif.; Punta Mita, Mexico, and London, England.

Marriott Credit: Courtesy of Marriott

Guests who book a getaway in Monterey can enjoy the pool and jacuzzi and amenities at the Monterey Marriott. They also get a 50% discount on valet parking and 20% off dining at the hotel. For those looking for something a bit more exclusive, the hotel's executive chef can come to their home rental and for a private dining experience. (Pricing is available from the hotel.)

In London, Marriott Homes & Villas guests can enjoy 20% off their dining bill from hotel restaurants in Marriott's London Taste Collective. Restaurants available include the JW Steakhouse at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House London; The Hansom Bar at the St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel; The Hyde Bar at The Park Tower Knightsbridge, A Luxury Collection Hotel; and many more.

Guests in select homes in the gate community of Punta Mita will gain special access to The St. Regis Punta Mita Beach Club. They'll be able to use the hotel's activity equipment (like snorkels) and enjoy discounts on food (20%), beverages (10%), and spa bookings (30%).

Guests can earn Marriott Bonvoy points on the offerings, which they can use on future stays and experiences at both hotels and home rentals.

This pilot will run through Dec. 31. If successful, Marriott will expand the program to include more of its 35,000 premium listings around the world.