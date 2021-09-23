Marriott Commits to Being Net-zero by 2050

Marriott International has announced its intentions to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, in partnership with a United Nations-led effort.

Marriott has joined "Business Ambition for 1.5," a joint effort between the UN and businesses around the world, to hold global temperatures at 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels to avoid irreversible climate damage. The goal requires businesses to halve their greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

"Even as we navigate one of the industry's most difficult periods, we know this ambition will be a challenge," Anthony Capuano, CEO of Marriott International, said in a statement. "We are proud to join companies and institutions around the world striving to tackle climate change and build a healthier, more sustainable world."

Guests will begin to notice the impact of Marriott's decision almost immediately in their rooms. One major part of the plan is to reduce single-use plastics in guest rooms. By 2022, all Marriott hotels will change out single-use toiletries for larger pump-topped bottles of shampoo, conditioner, and bath gel. The switch should prevent 500 million tiny bottles from entering landfills each year.

Marriott also aims to reduce food waste by 50% through a new internal food waste prevention and reduction educational campaign.

In addition, the hotel chain also plans to plant more than 415,000 trees over the next few years and work with environmental organizations like the Evergreen Alliance and The Ocean Foundation.

Marriott has already implemented its own 2025 sustainability goals across its portfolio. The group is looking at updating hotels with renewable energy resources, designing more energy-efficient buildings, and installing technology like smart thermostats for energy efficiency upgrades.

"We are driven to make a positive and sustainable impact wherever we do business," Capuano said. "This rigorous climate commitment to reach net-zero emissions is a needed step for us to do our part to help the communities and environments where we live, work, and visit remain resilient and vibrant."