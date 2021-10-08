Marriott Bonvoy Members Can Snag Epic Perks Like Concert Tickets and Vacation Deals — but for a Limited Time Only

If you're a Marriott Bonvoy member, the time to take advantage of your membership is now.

As part of the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program, the company is hosting its second annual "Week of Wonders" this month, offering up exclusive discounts and experiences for its members. This year's offerings include 15% of all-inclusive vacations to the Caribbean and Latin America and a number of other priceless experiences.

"We're excited to show appreciation for our loyal members through 'Week of Wonders,' allowing travelers to reignite their spirit of discovery and unlock the power of travel with Marriott Bonvoy," David Flueck, Senior Vice President, Marriott Bonvoy said in a statement shared with Travel + Leisure. "With these rich offers, members have more reasons to book their long-awaited dream vacation, cross off bucket-list items with terrific experiences, or reward themselves with some much-needed luxury."

For 105,000 points, Marriott Bonvoy members can snag a reservation at New York's famous Per Se Restaurant. The three Michelin star restaurant opened in Manhattan in 2004 and is known for its extensive nine-course tasting menu. The restaurant also features expansive views of Central Park and Columbus Circle and boasts a wine list with more than 2,000 bottles.

For 85,000 points, members can score seats to a Green Bay Packers home game at Lambeau Field in Wisconsin, while those who prefer hockey or basketball can redeem rewards to watch the New York Rangers or New York Knicks play at Madison Square Garden from the Marriott Bonvoy suite.

Members can also head to concerts and see rock band Genesis at the O2 arena in London, have dinner with a celebrity chef, or try a golf clinic with American golfer Collin Morikawa.

Marriott also is partnering with luggage brand Away to offer guests 30% off select styles.

For those who aren't members of the Marriott Bonvoy program, it's not too late to join and get in on these member deals.

Marriott operates brands including Ritz Carlton, St. Regis, Westin, Le Meridien, Renaissance, and Autograph Collection properties.