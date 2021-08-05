Marriott Bonvoy's Revamped Loyalty Program Offers Over-the-top 'Moments' from Impossible-to-get-Reservations, to VIP Sports Experiences, and More

Marriott Bonvoy is revamping its loyalty program, bringing members unique experiences from VIP concert tickets to near-impossible dinner reservations, and more.

To relaunch the program — Marriott Bonvoy Moments — which allows members to bid on money-can't-buy adventures, Marriott is offering a series of over-the-top in-person and virtual experiences starting Thursday, the company exclusively shared with Travel + Leisure.

"We felt our members deserved something to get excited about, so we have made the return of Marriott Bonvoy Moments extra-special. This includes resuming popular experiences with some of our long-standing collaborators like the NFL or Manchester United, but also introducing new ones to suit every passion, interest, and cause for celebration," David Flueck, the senior vice president of Marriott Bonvoy, told T+L, adding "We have evolved the platform to include some virtual Moments and we're incorporating guidance from the CDC into all our in-person experiences."

Members can bid to attend an NFL Kickoff Experience, including tickets to the NFL's Kickoff Eve Party and a VIP Concert Viewing Party before heading to the opening game. Bids for the event start at 100,000 points.

Foodies will love the chance to get a guaranteed reservation at Thomas Keller's The French Laundry where dishes like olive oil "panna cotta" and sweet butter-poached Nova Scotia lobster delight diner's taste buds. Bids for this experience start at 50,000 points. "Top Chef" fans can enjoy dinner at the TV competition's winner Stephanie Izard's restaurant, Girl and the Goat.

And anyone who had to put off their wedding during the pandemic can bid on getting a custom-designed wedding dress by Justin Alexander starting at 50,000 points. Additionally, fashionistas in general could attend a glam show at New York Fashion Week.

While starting bids offer exactly that — a place to start — experiences can go for much more. Last year, for example, Marriott auctioned off an NFL Super Bowl LIV experience that started the bidding at 100,000 points, but was eventually redeemed for more than 2.5 million points.