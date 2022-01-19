Marriott Is Looking for 3 TikTokers to Travel Around the World for Free

If your two greatest loves are TikTok and travel, you could spend close to a year trekking around the world on behalf of Marriott Bonvoy.

The Marriott portfolio — which includes hotels like The Ritz-Carlton, Westin Hotels & Resorts alongside the new Homes & Villas by Marriott International home rentals — is searching for three intrepid digital adventurers to visit all 30 of its brands over the course of 300 days, with the hotel picking up the tab. The social media stars will represent the company as "Marriott Bonvoy TikTok Correspondents" who will document their travels on the brand's official TikTok page.

"Travel is without a doubt one of the strongest tools we have to bring people together, broaden horizons, and foster growth all with an unwavering spirit of curiosity," Brian Povinelli, Marriott's senior vice president of brand loyalty & portfolio marketing, said in a statement shared with Travel + Leisure. "We're excited for our TikTok correspondents to embrace the transformative power of travel and showcase Marriott Bonvoy as the vehicle to explore the world through this once-in-a-lifetime experience."

A restaurant at The Slaak Rotterdam, Tribute Portfolio Credit: J.F. Wiens/Courtesy of Marriott Bonvoy

In order to enter the contest, participants need to upload a video to TikTok using the hashtags #30stays300days and #contest by March 18, 2022. In the video, they should answer the question "How has travel shaped you?" and share why they'd be the best candidate to visit all of Marriott's brands.

Three lucky winners will receive a $15,000 check to use however they want in addition to a $10,000 Marriott Bonvoy gift card to sample services like dining and spa treatments at the various hotels. Winners will also receive a ton more perks like airfare, Uber rides, and exclusive experiences from the Marriott Bonvoy Moments program.

Marriott will judge the entries based on four qualities, including screen presence, quality of video, creativity, and whether or not it aligns with Marriott Bonvoy's brand mission and values. So turn up your charisma, invest in some good lighting and keep your entry upbeat. The company is looking for candidates that are passionate about exploration and can bring a unique and creative point of view to their TikTok videos.