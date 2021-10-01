Marriott Is Bringing Back Complimentary Hot Breakfast With New Options

Travelers can expect to see familiar favorites like fruit and bagels alongside some new offerings like baked soufflés when they head down to the hotel lobby in the morning.

Marriott is bringing back the most important meal of the day. The hotel chain announced this week that hot breakfasts are returning to four of its brands this month.

"Breakfast has long been a celebrated experience during a hotel stay – a moment to gather before exploring a destination or a reliable grab-and-go kickstart to the day," Diane Mayer, Vice President & Global Brand Manager for Classic Select Brands, said in a statement. "Through extensive consumer insights, we recognize that our guests want to wake up to a nutritious and energizing breakfast made with quality ingredients. We are pleased to introduce our new complimentary breakfast that offers mouthwatering, customizable options with an eye towards sustainability."

Travelers can expect to see familiar favorites like fruit and bagels alongside some new options like baked soufflés when they head down to the hotel lobby in the morning.

A bowl of Plain Yogurt with Granola, Walnuts and Blueberry Compote from Marriott Credit: BurkleHagen Photography/Courtesy of Marriott

the Sausage Egg Cheese on a Whole Wheat Bagel at Marriott Credit: BurkleHagen Photography/Courtesy of Marriott

The hotels that will be offering the complimentary morning meal are Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, and TownePlace Suites by Marriott. The program will begin at select properties throughout October and by winter, hot breakfasts will have returned to 3,000 Marriott locations across the country.

But this isn't the traditional hot waffle iron and bran cereal buffet that hotel guests may remember from pre-pandemic. Marriott's hot breakfast will be stocked with options like a tomato, kale, and feta egg white frittata; yogurt with granola and compote; sausage, egg, and cheese on a whole wheat bagel; spinach and cheese crustless quiche; jalapeno cheddar baked soufflé; and yogurt, oatmeal, and cereal.

Fresh fruit and gluten-free options will also be available.

The Tomato Kale Feta Egg White Frittata from Marriott Credit: BurkleHagen Photography/Courtesy of Marriott

In researching just how to bring back its breakfast program, Marriott conducted a survey to discover what people wanted from their morning meals. And the results confirm what we all know to be true: coffee is the most important part. (Marriott will offer Rainforest Certified Coffee at all of its buffets.)

The survey also revealed that 72% of travelers feel comfortable eating at a buffet again.