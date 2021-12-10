Jimmy Buffet's Margaritaville Announces Launch of 'Margaritaville at Sea' Bahamas Cruise

The cruise will take the best of Margaritaville resorts on land and send it out to sea.

When you blow out your flip-flop and step on a pop top, it's time to cruise on out to sea.

Jimmy Buffet's Margaritaville is headed out to open waters with the launch of "Margaritaville at Sea'' next year.

"To me, the only thing better than being on a beach by the ocean, is to be on the ocean," Buffet said in a statement shared with Travel + Leisure.

5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar on board the Margaritaville Paradise Credit: Courtesy of Margaritaville

As the name suggests, the cruise experience will take the best of Margaritaville resorts on land and send it out to sea.

The "Margaritaville Paradise" will set sail from Palm Beach, Florida on April 30, 2022, on its first passenger voyage to Grand Bahama Island. The ship, formerly Bahama Paradise Cruise Line's flagship vessel Grand Classica, will have 658 cabins across 10 passenger decks. It has been redone in Margaritaville's "signature casual-luxe design" through a recent multi-million dollar refurbishment.

The ship will feature dining like the "5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar," the "Port of Indecision Buffet" and "JWB Prime Steak & Seafood." Onboard entertainment includes the Par-A-Dice Casino, St. Somewhere Spa and a Stars on the Water Theater.

Guests can also enjoy the onboard retail shops, fitness center and pools.

"Margaritaville at Sea will be a new, exciting, and fun way for guests to escape and vacation in Margaritaville," John Cohlan, CEO of Margaritaville, said in a statement. "From oceans to lakes, Margaritaville has an organic tie to the water and with Margaritaville at Sea, we're able to put our iconic lifestyle, resort experiences, and elevated service directly on the sea."

Interior of a suite on board the Margaritaville Paradise Credit: Courtesy of Margaritaville

Interior of a stateroom on board the Margaritaville Paradise Credit: Courtesy of Margaritaville

The cruise experience is being developed in partnership with Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, which has exclusive cruise terminals in Palm Beach.

Passengers can book two-night itineraries that can be extended at resorts on Grand Bahama Island, starting at $169 per person.

And, of course, there will be plenty of frozen margaritas served aboard. Whether or not you wake up with a brand-new tattoo is entirely up to you…