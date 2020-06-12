Do Yoga in Bangkok, Sunset Meditation in Bodrum, and Tai Chi on Lake Como Without Leaving Home This Weekend

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group will be making this year’s Global Wellness Day a truly global event with “24 Hours of Wellness,” a full day of events streamed live from all over the world on their Instagram channel, @mo_hotels. More than 20 properties will participate every hour with activities such as tennis drills, meditative yoga, a sound bath with Tibetan singing bowls, and more.

The 24-hour Instagram livestream will begin at 12 a.m. BST (British Summer Time) on Saturday, June 13, with a range of offerings for a full day of mindfulness and self-care. The complete calendar will be available on MandarinOriental.com, and will include yoga on the river in Bangkok, a healthy cooking demo in Miami, and a sunset sound-healing meditation in Bodrum on the Turkish Riviera.

A Day of Wellness Around the World

Global Wellness Day was first celebrated in 2012, and the international event is now recognized each year on the second Saturday of June. Last year, more than 150 countries participated at 8,000 locations with a variety of activities including a marathon, Zumba, Tai Chi, and medical care for children at the Thailand and Myanmar border.

Reopening With Health and Safety in Mind