One of America's Best Ski Resorts Just Announced It's Opening Two Weeks Early — Thanks to a Massive Snowstorm

The winter gods are smiling on skiers and riders for the 2021/2022 season.

On Thursday, Mammoth Mountain in California announced it will open a full two weeks earlier than planned thanks to a little early snowfall from Mother Nature.

While the mountain had planned to open on November 13, it is now expected to open on October 29. This is only the 10th October opening in the mountain's history.

The lifts at Mammoth Credit: Courtesy of Sammy Deleo

As the National Weather Service explained, it's expecting a major snowstorm to arrive in the region on Sunday and stay put through Monday, dumping up to 18 inches of fresh powder on elevations above 9,000 feet in the Sierra Nevadas. (A.k.a, perfect placement for Mammoth's 11,000-foot elevation.)

The expected snow will be the icing on the cake, as officials explained there's already a solid early season base layer in place on Broadway, Saddle Bowl, and other areas of the mountain.

"Early season snow conditions in the Eastern Sierra are already looking really good," Lauren Burke, director of communications at Mammoth Mountain, told Travel + Leisure. "It's looking to be one of the snowiest Octobers in the last decade, and we are looking forward to opening the Mountain early for what is sure to be an amazing start to the winter season."

And here's some more good news for skiers and riders: Advanced Air is coming to the mountains.

Starting in November, Advanced Air will fly 30-passenger Dornier 328 jets from Southern California destinations like Burbank (BUR), Carlsbad (CLD), and Hawthorne (HHR) directly to Mammoth Yosemite Airport. The new airline service to Mammoth will allow travelers to enjoy the convenience of a semi-private flight at close to commercial airline costs.

Base of snowy mountain in Mammoth Credit: Courtesy of Sammy Deleo

"Mammoth is the home to some of the best snow in California and a legendary recreational destination for outdoor enthusiasts," Levi Stockton, founder of Advanced Air, said in a statement released to T+L. "It is a thrill to partner with Mammoth Lakes Tourism to provide Southern California residents a safe, easy, and enjoyable way to get away for the winter."