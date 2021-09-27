Digital Nomads Can Now Work Remotely in Malta Thanks to New Year-long Program

This is a view from The Palace in Sliema over Valletta with a church in the foreground

Malta is calling all remote employees, inviting them to "WFH" from its gorgeous Mediterranean beaches, striking architecture, and walkable cities.

The country, which sits just off the coast of Sicily, has created a Nomad Residence Permit for up to one year, which is open to people from non-European Union countries, including the United States, the Malta Tourism Authority shared with Travel + Leisure. In order to apply, travelers must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 (which they must verify through the Verifly app), prove they can work remotely, and that they work for a company outside of Malta.

Those who wish to stay beyond the one-year program can request to renew their permit.

"Malta has jumped on the bandwagon of increased demand for remote working globally, as the pandemic shifted goalposts and new trends are being set," Charles Mizzi, CEO of Residency Malta, said in a statement provided to T+L. "Individuals who can work remotely using technology and entrepreneurs with a flair for traveling and discovering new countries and cultures are being made welcome. If there are any lessons learnt from the pandemic is that people are willing to move more than ever before."

Mizzi touted Malta's "Mediterranean island lifestyle" as well as broadband infrastructure and health care services as draws.

"Indeed, nomads will feel right at ease the minute they land here," he added. "And with English being an official language and the language for doing business, communicating with locals will prove to be an easy task."

While vaccinated U.S. travelers are welcome in Malta, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has classified the country as a "Level 3," indicating a "high" rate of COVID-19 infections. That is a downgrade from August when the agency classified the country under its highest "Level 4" warning.