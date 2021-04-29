Maine Lifts Quarantine Rules for All U.S. Travelers

Previously, only travelers from other New England states were permitted to bypass the 10-day quarantine period.

Travelers heading to Maine from all other states will not have to quarantine upon arrival starting May 1.

Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Nirav Shah told local news outlet WAGM, on Tuesday that the new ruling was "in recognition of a successful travel season last summer where, although we had a number of travelers coming in, [there was] very little transmission."

However, if the state sees an increase in COVID-19 cases — particularly the newer, more contagious variants — the quarantine requirements will return. Or if COVID-19 cases go up in another state, Maine may adjust the requirements.

State officials continue to recommend that travelers get tested against COVID-19 before leaving and when returning to Maine, although it is no longer required.

Aligning with the latest CDC guidance, this week, Maine also adjusted its face mask policy, making them no longer necessary to wear outdoors when social distancing is possible, However, masks are still required in indoor settings or in crowded outdoor spaces.

Maine has one of the highest vaccination rates in the country, with about 54% of the population given at least one shot and 38% fully vaccinated, according to the New York Times.

States around the country are adjusting their travel requirements as more and more people receive the vaccine. Last month, New York eased its travel requirements, allowing vaccinated travelers from every other state to bypass quarantine requirements. Vermont did so back in February.

Official guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention state that fully-vaccinated Americans who are exposed to COVID-19 do not need to quarantine.