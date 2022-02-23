The wax museum is offering two different wedding packages for celeb-loving couples.

Get Married With Your Favorite Celebrity As Your Witness at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas

A couple in front of the White Chapel in Madame Tussauds Las Vegas

A couple in front of the White Chapel in Madame Tussauds Las Vegas

If your wedding guest list is missing some star power, famed wax museum Madame Tussauds has the solution.

While no wedding is complete without your most beloved in attendance, if your guest list includes stars like Beyonce, Zach Galifinakis, or Michael Jackson, things can get a bit complicated. Luckily, you can now get married at the famous museum with a wax replica of your favorite celebrity in attendance.

Madame Tussauds' Las Vegas location is offering two different wedding packages for celeb-loving couples to celebrate their marriage. For $199.99, the attraction's "Walk-Up Wax Wedding" package includes a wax George Clooney as your witness in the museum's little white chapel.

Wedding music, sashes for the bride and groom, and a mini bottle of champagne are also included.

The exterior of the White Chapel in Madame Tussauds Las Vegas Credit: Courtesy of Madame Tussauds

Of course, the newlyweds will also get a collection of digital photos to remember the occasion.

But those who spring just $25 more, can expand your selection beyond Clooney and have their wedding witnessed by their choice of the wax figures in the museum (from a select list) in the "VIP Walk-Up Wax Wedding" package. The offering includes everything from the regular package and also a framed, printed photo.

And, at the end of the ceremony, couples can honor their love for each other and take home their very own wax hand. (Truly, something to wax poetic about.)

The interior of the White Chapel in Madame Tussauds Las Vegas Credit: Courtesy of Madame Tussauds

In order to book either package, you just do exactly what its name suggests: walk right up.

Upon visiting Madame Tussauds, flag down a host and ask them about the walk-up wedding package. No advance notice is required. They'll arrange everything and get you on your way to waxy matrimony.

For what it's worth, the 16-year wedding anniversary is considered the wax anniversary, so there might be something surprisingly romantic about a wax wedding, right?