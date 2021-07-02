Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Are Back — Here's How to Watch

The 45th annual show will light up the NYC skyline at about 9:25 p.m. local time on Sunday.

Fireworks and the Manhattan skyline are seen from Weehawken of New Jersey July 4, 2018, during Macy's 4th of July fireworks show as part of the U.S. Independence Day celebrations.

Macy's is bringing its iconic (and live) Fourth of July fireworks show back this year, according to the company, after being forced to change it in 2020.

The show — the company's 45th annual — will light up the New York City skyline at about 9:25 p.m. local time on Sunday, launching more than 65,000 shells into the air from five barges on the East River.

"As America commemorates Independence Day, we are thrilled to join the celebration with a spectacular Macy's 4th of July Fireworks display honoring the heroic spirit of our nation," Will Coss, the executive producer of Macy's 4th of July Fireworks, said in a statement. "Live from New York City, five barges positioned on the East River will launch an epic celebration that will inspire a renewed sense of hope and optimism among our fellow New Yorkers and viewers nationwide."

This year's show will be set to music, including performances from singer Tori Kelly and The United States Army Field Band & Soldiers' Chorus.

Unlike 2020's event in which the company was forced to reimagine how they did things to avoid crowds, this year people are welcome to gather along the East River to watch. Public viewing is being set up on the elevated portion of FDR Drive in Manhattan, according to Macy's. People can enter on East 23rd St., East 34th St., and East 42nd St.

People can also watch from spots along the waterfront in Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan.

For those watching from home, the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular will be shown on NBC from 8 to 10 p.m. ET and PT, and 7 to 9 p.m. CT and MT.

The celebration comes weeks after New York lifted most COVID-19-related restrictions, including eliminating capacity restrictions at bars and restaurants.

Macy's isn't alone in bringing fireworks back in time for the Fourth of July this year. Fireworks resumed at Disney World on July 1 and will resume at Disneyland on July 4.