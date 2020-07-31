Lyft Is Partnering With a Car Rental Company to Make Summer Road Trips Even More Seamless

With road trips being the travel mode of choice this summer, Lyft just made nabbing a car even easier, partnering with rental car group SIXT, the rideshare company announced on Thursday.

As part of the new service, Lyft will offer customers in Seattle, Las Vegas, and Miami the opportunity to rent a car with SIXT right through the app. The initiative, which launches Aug. 13, is part of a pilot program with the goal of expanding it to all of SIXT’s U.S. markets, including in Arizona, California, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, and Texas.

“Lyft is leading the charge on offering our riders a range of transportation options on top of our core rideshare offerings, such as bikes, scooters, and transit and now we are doubling down on that effort with the expansion of Lyft Rentals,” Cal Lankton, Lyft’s VP of Fleet & Global Operations, said in a statement. “Partnering with SIXT enables us to rapidly expand the reach of our rentals in a time when customers are looking for hassle-free and intuitive transportation solutions. With our vision for car rentals, we are offering a completely integrated, frictionless, and transparent experience for transportation that renters have come to love.”

To rent a car, customers can select the rentals tab in the Lyft app and pick their vehicle type — including the option to pick the make and model of the vehicle within thirty minutes of the pickup time — as well as input their dates and location.

Picking up a car features reduced contact since their rental will be waiting for them, allowing customers to eliminate the time they would have spent at the counter of a pick-up center (and hit the road for that epic car trip that much faster), according to the company. And as a bonus, Lyft will provide a $10 credit to get home after customers drop their car back at the rental lot.