The new feature is being rolled out across the country to help older Americans reach doctors or COVID-19 vaccine appointments as well as get to essential services like the supermarket.

Lyft to Allow Customers to Order Rides for Loved Ones, Track Their Trip

Lyft customers can now order a ride for a loved one and track the trip in real-time, the company shared with Travel + Leisure this week.

The new "Rides for Others" tool is being rolled out across the country to help older Americans get to a doctor or their COVID-19 vaccine appointments as well as essential services like the supermarket, the company announced this week.

"Right now, millions of older Americans are facing transportation issues in trying to get to their vaccination appointments. Equipping caregivers with the tools they need to ensure their loved ones can access essential medical care is critical to beating this virus," Megan Callahan, the VP of Lyft Healthcare, told T L. "We know that access to reliable transportation can have a direct impact on health outcomes, and we're proud of the products and partnerships we're building to ensure equitable access to vaccines for the people who need them most."

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Lyft

In order to use the tool, Lyft customers will open their account and tap the search bar on the home screen, then, tap the "Me" button and "Add rider." The person ordering the ride will then enter the pickup location and destination, and be able to track the trip in real-time, the rideshare company noted.

The new tool will also allow riders and drivers to rate each other after the ride.

Additionally, Lyft is testing a "Lyft Family" feature in which riders can invite up to five others to join their account and set up a family payment method.

Currently, the feature will be rolled out as a pilot in California, Oregon, and Washington.

This isn't Lyft's first effort to make paying for rides a more seamless experience. In October, the company partnered with Venmo to make it easier for customers to split the cost of rides.

This also isn't the app's first initiative aimed at helping people get to vaccine appointments. In December, the company vowed to provide millions of free rides to low-income, uninsured, or those in at-risk communities getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Something went wrong. An error has occurred and your entry was not submitted. Please try again. Close