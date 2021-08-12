The company is giving away $100 in ride credits and access to its new Lyft Pink annual membership program to those who share photos of their dreaded parking tickets.

Got a Parking Ticket? Lyft Is Here to Help

Nothing can ruin someone's day quite like a parking ticket, but now rideshare company Lyft wants to help take the sting off the violation with a new contest.

The company is giving away $100 in ride credits and access to its new Lyft Pink annual membership program to participants who share photos of their dreaded parking tickets on social media with the hashtag "#ShouldveTakenALyft," the company shared with Travel + Leisure.

"We believe good energy moves the world — and parking tickets are not good energy," the company wrote in a post. "We're turning every parking ticket into a reminder that there's a better, less stressful way to get around. Bikes, scooters, rentals, and rideshare are easy to use and love — and never end with parking tickets."

To enter the contest, which is open to U.S. residents 18 and older through Sept. 2, participants must post a photo or video of their parking ticket on Instagram, Twitter, or TikTok, tag "@lyft" and use the hashtag. All personal info must be blurred out or not visible when posting, the social media account must be public, and participants must have a valid Lyft account in good standing.

The best 150 posts — based on creativity, originality, and relevance to Lyft — will win a prize, according to the company. The top 50 entries will be rewarded with a free Lyft Pink membership, which is worth $199 per year and includes unlimited 45-minute rides on several bike-share programs, 15% off Lyft car rides, and discounted e-bike rides.

Winners will be contacted via a direct message on their social media accounts.

The contest comes about a month after Lyft said it was bringing back shared rides, a feature that had been eliminated due to the coronavirus pandemic. Passengers and drivers are required to wear masks and each shared ride will be limited to two passengers.

Passengers who choose to order a private car and want to split the cost with friends or family can use Venmo to pay and share the cost of the ride.