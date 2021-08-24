Your Next Lyft Might Be the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile

Heading out for the night and need a Lyft? If you're extremely lucky, your ride could come in the form of the Wienermobile.

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, which has acted as an Airbnb, crisscrossed the nation, and even hired a few lucky fans for a dream job experience, is joining the rideshare revolution with Lyft. According to the iconic meat brand, it's teaming up with Lyft to "spark miles of smiles by trading Lyft XL rides for free Wienermobile trips in the nation's hottest rideshare cities."

"Oscar Mayer has a legacy of elevating enjoyment from people's plates into pop culture — from our 27-foot long Wienermobile, to the iconic Weenie Whistle, to the famed 'Oh I wish jingle,'" Megan Lang, associate marketing director at Oscar Mayer, shared in a statement. "With the world as our canvas and meat as our medium, we want to do all we can to spark unexpected smiles wherever we go."

From Aug. 25 through Aug. 27, the Oscar Mayer Hotdoggers will surprise a few riders in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Atlanta when they call a Lyft XL and get a wiener rideshare instead. On the ride, passengers will enjoy some good music, neon lights, free shirts, hot dog masks and, of course, Weenie Whistles as a parting gift.

"Lyft has been helping riders get back to the summer fun they missed in 2020, whether you're headed to a family picnic, BBQ with friends, or attending a sports game or concert," Ethan Eyler, director of brand products at Lyft, added. "We're excited to hit the road with Oscar Mayer and surprise our riders with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to celebrate summer from inside the world-famous Wienermobile."