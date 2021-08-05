Lyft Introduces New Annual Membership Program with Perks for Both Riders and Bicyclists

Rideshare company Lyft launched a new annual membership program making it easier to switch between modes of transportation, the company shared with Travel + Leisure on Thursday.

The new program — Lyft Pink — will cost $199 per year and give members unlimited 45-minute rides on several bike-share programs, like Citi Bike in New York City and Divvy in Chicago, as well as offer 15% off Lyft car rides, and include a free Grubhub and Seamless membership.

The program will also include discounted rides on its newly released ebike.

Lyft bike Credit: Courtesy of Lyft

"The Lyft Pink annual plan rolls up all of the perks of two memberships into one, with the addition of unlimited 45-minute bike rides across many of our most popular bikeshare programs," David Foster, the head of transit, bikes, and scooters at Lyft, said in a statement provided to T L. "Shared bikes are a fast, fun, and affordable way to experience your city, while also benefiting cities with reduced emissions and congestion, so we're making it even easier for our riders to take one for a spin whenever it fits their needs."

Lyft said the program offers more bike minutes than the company's monthly plan and ends up costing about $40 less for the year.

Lyft Car 1135186342 | Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

In addition to free and discounted rides, the new membership comes with priority pickup at airports and relaxed rideshare cancelations (the company will credit members the cancellation fee up to three times per month if they cancel and rebook a ride within 15 minutes).

Last month, Lyft said it was bringing back the option to order a shared ride, but will require all passengers and drivers to wear masks and will limit each shared ride to two passengers. The company also allows customers to use Venmo to pay for a ride and split the cost.