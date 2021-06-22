Lufthansa Launches Vaccine Certificate With QR Code for Efficient Check-in Process

Once the QR code has been verified, airline staff will issue the traveler's boarding pass.

As more and more Germans become fully vaccinated and the country begins to reopen its borders, Lufthansa will allow travelers to use an in-app QR code to confirm their vaccination status.

Launched last week, travelers who need to produce health documentation in order to board their flights can present the QR code of their digital health certificate at the airport or upload it ahead of time to the Lufthansa app. Once the QR code has been verified, airline staff will issue the traveler's boarding pass.

"This eliminates the need to take various papers and proofs to the airport," the airline said in a press release. "It also makes it much more difficult to misuse forged vaccination certificates, as the system compares the data from the QR code with the booking and passenger data."

Eventually, the app will be able to automatically create a boarding pass after a traveler uploads their vaccination certificate QR code and mobile check-in will once again be allowed on select routes.

Travelers who are unsure what documentation they need for their flights can have everything verified by the Lufthansa Service Center up to 72 hours before departure. Required documents may include test results, proof of recovery after having had COVID-19 or vaccination records.

Until further notice, Lufthansa recommends that travelers continue to bring hard copies of their records to the airport as well.

Earlier this week, the country reopened its borders to American travelers. U.S. travelers aged six and older must provide full proof of vaccination (Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson) or recovery from COVID within six months of their arrival in Germany. Travelers can also provide negative test results taken within the days before their trip.