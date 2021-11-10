Celebrate 20 Years of 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' With an $11 Stay Near a UK Filming Location

Ready to feel old? Nov. 16 marks the 20th anniversary of the release of the film "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone".

After you're done questioning the passage of time, you can move on to celebrating, and there's no better way to do just that than by visiting a few of the movie's famed locations.

To help Potterheads honor the film's anniversary, home rental company Love Home Swap is allowing travelers to spend a night near a movie filming location for just $11.

The company has put together a selection of properties scattered throughout the movies' filming locations. Check out the listings below, put on your sorting hat, and pick the right one for you.

Didn't Get Accepted to Hogwarts? Try Its Neighbor, Alnwick Castle

Alnwick Castle is England's second largest inhabited castle. Home of the Percy's, Earls, Dukes of Northumberland since 1309. Credit: darrenturner/Getty Images

This stone terraced cottage in Alnwick is the perfect base for a magical getaway. For those not in the know, Alnwick in Northumberland was the filming location for many scenes from the Harry Potter movies and is also an ideal spot for a tranquil country getaway. Enjoy the quiet, then head over to Alnwick Castle, which served as the filming site for Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, as well as the famous Quidditch scenes.

Swap with Sirius Black in this Central London Grimmauld Place Lookalike

Exterior of Bloomsbury Flat from Love Home Swap Credit: Courtesy of Love Home Swap

You've just hopped off the train at King's Cross Station and taken a quick selfie at Platform 9 ¾, now all that's left to do is check into your home for the night, which happens to be a lovely and centrally located flat that allows you to enjoy the best of London from one spot.

The apartment inside the Georgian building does have an air of similarity to Sirius Black's family home, Grimmauld Place, only this third-floor spot comes beautifully decorated and the perfect quaint little spot for your UK adventure.

Millennium Bridge Apartment, Death Eaters Included

Ready for more central London fun? Check into this chic little apartment overlooking the River Thames. The modern apartment comes with a direct view of the Millennium Bridge from the balcony, which appears in the opening scene of "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince" when the Death Eaters fly over London, destroying everything in their path.

Hear It From The Python's Mouth in Primrose Hill

Interior of the Primrose Hill apartment at Love Home Swap Credit: Courtesy of Love Home Swap