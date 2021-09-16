Los Angeles to Require Proof of Vaccination to Visit Wineries, Breweries, Clubs, and Bars

The new policy will go into effect on Oct. 7.

Starting next month, Los Angeles is joining cities across the country in requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for entry into social venues like bars, wineries, breweries, and nightclubs.

Going into effect on Oct. 7, guests, as well as employees of the establishments, will be required to show proof of vaccination. Employees will be required to have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine when the rule goes into effect and will need to have received both doses of a two-dose vaccine by Nov. 4, according to the county order.

"We in public health believe that targeted vaccination mandates are an important strategy for quickly raising vaccination coverage in our county, the county's Director of Public Health said in the county's announcement.

Restaurants, however, will be exempt from the change, though county officials are recommending eateries implement their own vaccination verification policies.

Los Angeles has also had an indoor mask mandate in place since July.

Several other places that have enacted similar requirements, including Maui, San Francisco, New Orleans, and New York, are requiring patrons of indoor restaurants to have been vaccinated before entering.

The mandates come as the number of COVID-19 cases around the world is climbing, driven by the highly contagious delta variant of the virus.

Los Angeles County alone has seen nearly 1.5 million cases of Covid-19 since the pandemic began and more than 25,000 deaths. Hospitalization rates have been declining and Ferrer said local officials believe a vaccination mandate is the best way for the county to "be better able to break the cycle of surges."

Something went wrong. An error has occurred and your entry was not submitted. Please try again.