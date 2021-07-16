Los Angeles County Brings Back Indoor Mask Mandate

Even fully vaccinated individuals will have to mask up indoors.

A man exits a Shoe City store where masks are required for entry as Los Angeles County retail businesses reopen while the COVID-19

Get ready to mask up again in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles County is bringing back its indoor face mask requirement, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

The change comes as reports of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising, and as concerns over the aggressive Delta variant grow. The mandate is scheduled to go into effect at midnight on Sunday.

Meanwhile, more restrictions could be coming should the COVID surge continue in Southern California. "Anything is on the table if things continue to get worse," Dr. Muntu Davis, L.A. County's health officer, told the Los Angeles Times.

Infections are also rising in neighboring Orange, San Diego, and San Bernardino counties.

Statewide, California has lifted its mask mandate. Restaurants, gyms, movie theaters, and other indoor event venues have also reopened at full capacity.

California officially ended its stay-at-home and mandatory face mask orders on June 15, a change that allowed almost all of the city's businesses to reopen.

A month later, the county's coronavirus positivity rate has risen from .08% to about 3%, according to the California Department of Public Health.

On Wednesday, L.A. County reported nearly 3,100 new COVID-19 cases, according to nonprofit publisher CalMatters. That's up from 700 on June 15, the day the state officially reopened.

Infection rates have also been surging in San Francisco, CalMatters reported.

Still, coronavirus case numbers in California are significantly lower than they were during the winter surge, when daily case numbers were above 50,000.

According to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, California has reported 3,849,540 cases of COVID-19 and 64,043 deaths since the pandemic began.