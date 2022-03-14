London Heathrow Is Dropping Its Face Mask Mandate for All Travelers

After a long two years of pandemic-related travel restrictions, London's Heathrow airport will say goodbye to the mandatory mask mandate for passengers, according to a tweet from the official Heathrow Airport account.

Beginning Wednesday, Mar. 16, Heathrow will no longer require masks to be worn by incoming and outgoing passengers within the airport. Several airlines including British Airways and Virgin Atlantic will follow suit.

In a statement released to The Washington Post, British Airways chief operating officer Jason Mahoney said that, beginning Wednesday, passengers will only be required to wear a mask on the carrier's flights if their destination requires it.

The Washington Post also reported that Virgin Atlantic will slowly be changing their mask mandates as well, and will no longer require them on domestic flights, according to a statement from chief customer and operating officer Corneel Koster. Both British Airways and Virgin Atlantic flights to the U.S. will require masks.

Ditching mandatory mask-wearing won't be the only change for passengers traveling through Heathrow as the UK will roll back all remaining COVID-19 restrictions by the end of the week. Passenger locator forms and additional tests will no longer be a requirement for entry, according to a tweet from Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Sajid Javid.

The UK first began scaling back COVID-19 restrictions in February, when the pre-departure COVID-19 test requirement was eliminated for vaccinated travelers. Since then, regional airline Jet2 has become the first airline to ditch mask wearing on board, though only for flights traveling within England and Northern Ireland.

Despite the roll back of COVID-19 restrictions, the UK is still reporting more than 440,000 positive COVID-19 cases this week, a 48 percent increase from the previous seven days. Approximately 67 percent of the population has received their booster dose, according to government data.

Other European countries are beginning to follow the UK in the removal of facial coverings in public areas. As of today, France has suspended their vaccination pass and lifted mask rules, the country's Prime Minister Jean Castex tweeted. France now requires mask-wearing only on public transportation.