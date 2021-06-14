Win a $4,000 Lakeside Vacation by Sharing How Many Hours of Documentaries You Watched in 2020

Between Making a Murderer, Tiger King, My Octopus Teacher, and other popular titles, it's safe to say that there's never been a better time to watch documentaries.

In fact, online streaming traffic for documentaries has hit an all-time high during the pandemic, meaning that docs have officially made it to mainstream entertainment. Now, one beer brewer wants to reward you for your documentary obsession by helping you trade in your time spent watching The Vow for a truly relaxing vacation.

Leinenkugel's, a Wisconsin-based brewing company, is offering to help fans trade in their "docs for docks" just in time for National Get Outdoors Day (June 12). Now that U.S. destinations are starting to reopen and summer is upon us, it's the best time to swap the time you would spend streaming movies and TV shows on the couch for some sunshine and nature.

The brewing company is offering 10 people a $4,000 travel stipend to use on a lake house of their choice, enough ice-cold beer to stock up their fridge for the summer, a patented Leinenkugel's Canooler (it's a canoe, and it's a cooler), and some swag to make their vacation complete. Although, there's totally nothing wrong with having a documentary marathon - you can even stream some of that WeWork documentary while you're chilling on a lakeside dock if you want.

Between June 9 and June 23, fans can visit the Leinenkugel's website to enter by submitting their birthday, email address, and special keyword that helps you estimate how many hours of documentaries you watched in 2020. The keywords are:

"Premiere" for an estimated 0-10 hours.

"Season2" for an estimated 11-20 hours.

"Marathon" for an estimated 21-40 hours.

"Finale" for an estimated 41or more hours.

After entering your keyword, the site will lead you to a page where you can enter your full contact details. Those who don't win the grand prize could win a $10 prepaid card to use for a six-pack of Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy.

For more information, check out the official rules. To enter, visit the Leinenkugel's website.