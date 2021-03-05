Here's Your Chance to Win a $50,000 Tiny Lake House and Yearlong Supply of Beer

Signs of spring have barely arrived, but it's never too early to start preparing for the warmer months of the year. Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy is already back on shelves nationwide, and to celebrate, this Midwestern brand is giving away a tiny lake house for one lucky winner to enjoy, along with a few other perks.

With the goal of embodying all things Wisconsin, this tiny home — valued at about $50,000 — features classic lake house decor, a grill, fishing poles, a sound system, a tiny kitchen, neon signs, a surfboard, Adirondack chairs, and, of course, a place to sleep. To make it easier for the grand prize winner to enjoy all year round, the home also includes a furnace to keep warm next winter, as well as some light therapy to combat the winter blues.

Though the tiny lake house will be delivered to the winner's residence, it also doubles as an ice shanty in the winter and can be placed over ice on a frozen lake, for example. It even comes equipped with an ice auger to create a hole for fishing. Perhaps the best part of the grand prize, however, is the yearlong supply of Leinenkugel's beer and other swag from the company.

For your chance to win this tiny lake house, email SummerShandyIceShanty@promo.leinie.com and share your favorite Leinie's beer. Entries are open now through March 11, 2021. Winners will be randomly chosen in a raffle the next day.

Only one winner will get the tiny lake house grand prize, but another 550 entrants will receive a rebate for the cost of some Summer Shandy, so they can enjoy the refreshing drink for free.

For full contest details, click here.