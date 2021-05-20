Legoland New York Announces Opening Date and Special Discounted Tickets

Legoland New York will begin welcoming guests on May 29, the park shared with Travel + Leisure, after being forced to push back its opening day plans by nearly a year.

The theme park, located just over an hour from New York City in Goshen, NY, will first open for previews with access to six of the park's seven lands: Brick Street, Bricktopia, LEGO City, LEGO Castle, LEGO NINJAGO World and MINILAND.

The Legoland hotel and the final land, LEGO Pirates, are expected to open later this summer.

Tickets, which go on sale on the website on Friday for the general public, will be sold at a reduced price of $49.99 per day. The park said it would gradually increase capacity to encourage social distancing.

"As the first theme park to open in the Northeast in decades, this preview period is our chance to welcome families who have been patiently waiting, giving them a chance to experience LEGOLAND New York in its final stages of completion," Legoland New York Resort Divisional Director Stephanie Johnson said in a statement provided to T+L. "After the challenges of the past year, we know families are eager to get out, ride, build, play, learn and spend time together. Through our phased opening approach, we're able to safely welcome as many families as possible while prioritizing the health and safety of our guests and Model Citizens (staff)."

The theme park will feature favorite attractions like the Dragon roller coaster and Miniland (all five boroughs of New York City will be represented in this one), along with new features like the LEGO Factory Adventure Ride where park goers can walk through the history of the Lego brand before becoming minifigures themselves.

When the park does open, it will have cashless transactions and several coronavirus-era safety features, including empty rows and seats on rides, mandatory face masks, and hand sanitizers placed throughout the park.

