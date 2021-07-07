Legoland New York Is Opening Its 250-room Hotel This Summer

The Legoland New York Hotel in Goshen, NY, will welcome its first overnight guests on August 6.

Lego fans everywhere will soon get to spend the night at Legoland New York as the theme park prepares to open its hotel in August.

The Legoland New York Hotel in Goshen, NY, will welcome its first guests on August 6, the company shared with Travel + Leisure, becoming the first of its kind in the northeast. The hotel, which sits right next door to the theme park, will feature 250 themed rooms (think: pirates and castle-themed accommodations).

Legoland Hotel room Credit: Courtesy of Legoland

Each room includes a separate sleeping area for kids with bunk beds and a trundle as well as a Google Nest that can send kids on in-room scavenger hunts, tell them a bedtime story, and place room service orders.

"It took a massive effort to bring this resort to life," Stephanie Johnson, the resort divisional director for Legoland New York, told T+L, adding this was the "final phase of our phased opening."

Beyond the guest rooms themselves, the hotel will feature an on-site creative workshop, a heated outdoor pool, visits from Lego characters, more than 2,000 Lego models, and a fire-breathing dragon at its entrance. Breakfast at the Bricks Family Restaurant is included with each stay, and parents can relax at the Skyline Bar with a drink while kids play in the castle in the lobby nearby.

The opening comes just a few months after Legoland New York started welcoming guests to its rides and Lego-themed attractions in May, nearly a year after it was forced to push back its opening day plans.

For those looking to stay and play, Legoland offers vacation packages where you can get a room and 2 day Legoland park tickets starting at $98 per person.

In addition to the hotel, Legoland New York will open all seven of its lands by July 9, according to the company.