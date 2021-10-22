There's an Exclusive New Way to Skip TSA Lines at LAX

Los Angeles International Airport is rolling out a trial reservation system for security checkpoints, the second airport in the United States to test such a system this week.

The LAX trial will be available to United Airlines passengers passing through Transportation Security Administration checkpoints in Terminals 7 and 8, according to Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA). The program, called "LAX Fast Lane," is free for travelers and will last for 90 days.

"At LAX, we are helping our guests control their journey from their own device, and this new pilot program leverages technology to provide passengers with a scheduled time to be at the TSA checkpoints," Justin Erbacci, the chief executive officer of LAWA, said in a statement, adding the program "fits with our digital-first mindset and [creates] a seamless, efficient journey from home to gate."

To make a reservation, travelers will pick a 15-minute window on the Fast Lane website up to 24 hours before their departure and receive a QR code to show at the security checkpoint. When they get to the airport, they will then enter a reserved TSA screening lane.

The pilot is available each day from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Jan. 18, 2022.

"At United, we're constantly looking at new offerings for our customers to make navigating travel easier and we expect this to be a useful way to save time for customers, especially those traveling this upcoming holiday season," Jonna McGrath, the airline's managing director of LAX, told Travel + Leisure in an email, adding, "we look forward to making the travel experience with United a breeze."

The LAX program is being introduced at the same time that another reservation-based system for TSA security is being tested by biometric security company Clear in Orlando.

But it's not the first time a reservation system has been used to pass through security. Earlier this year, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport tested a Sea Spot Saver program, allowing travelers to book screening appointments in advance.