Masks Optional for Las Vegas Visitors As County Implements Mandate for Employees

Las Vegas is requiring employees to wear face coverings indoors, however, the rule has not been put in place for visitors.

The new mask order, which went into effect on Wednesday, was approved by the Clark County Commission during an emergency meeting, according to the county. It requires all employees who interact with members of the public or who are in close contact with co-workers to wear face coverings through at least Aug. 17.

The mask order was made following the recommendation of the Southern Nevada Health District.

"We can't afford to allow hospitals to become… worse in terms of their crowding and we cannot afford to have this economy suffer in the slightest," said Commissioner Jim Gibson, who proposed the mask mandate, according to ABC News, adding, "We have to do something."

While the mask mandate only applies to employees, the county said all public businesses must also post signs that encourage both vaccinated and unvaccinated visitors to wear masks indoors as well.

"When the Board [rescinded all COVID-19 mitigation protocols] earlier this year, it did so knowing that the pandemic would be an evolving emergency for the foreseeable future, and that local jurisdictions would act in the best interests of their constituents," Nevada Gaming Control Board Chair J. Brin Gibson said in a statement. "As a partner in the mitigation and management of the COVID-19 pandemic since its inception, the Board is fully supportive of the Southern Nevada Health District and the Clark County Commission in its mask mandate for employees in Clark County. The Board will ensure compliance with this requirement in Clark County within the Board's areas of jurisdiction."

Currently, Clark County has a 14% test positivity rate over a 14-day moving average, according to the state's COVID-19 data. When it comes to vaccinations, about 55.9% of eligible residents 12 and older have received at least one dose, and about 45.6% are fully vaccinated.