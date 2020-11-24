Nevada’s 'Statewide Pause' Increases COVID-19 Restrictions for 3 Weeks — What Las Vegas Visitors Need to Know

As Nevada’s COVID-19 outbreak reaches “wildfire levels,” a statewide pause was enacted Tuesday morning, temporarily shutting down much of the state.

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the pause in a press conference Sunday. It will remain in effect for at least three weeks. The statewide pause does not close any businesses that have reopened since the pandemic but it does place new limits on capacity.

When it comes to Las Vegas, visitors can still head to The Strip, but things will be much quieter than usual. Major Las Vegas attractions like casinos, racetracks, and arcades can now only operate at a 25% capacity limit, down from 50%. Visitors will also notice precautions like plexiglass barriers and hand sanitizer throughout public spaces.

Restaurants and bars also have a reduced 25% capacity limit. Reservations are now required at restaurants and bars that serve food. And no more than four people are allowed to sit at a table at a time. Bars must also require socially distanced seating.

Private gatherings, such as Thanksgiving dinners, are now limited to 10 people and only two households can participate.

The state's mask mandate has also been strengthened, requiring people to wear face masks whenever they are around someone who is not part of their household — whether they are inside or outside.

“Our case rate growth is at wildfire levels – even outpacing neighboring states, such as Arizona,” Sisolak wrote in a Twitter thread. “All available models indicate that Nevada is in a ‘red zone’ and our health experts anticipate continued case growth based on current trends. In fact, 10% of all COVID cases recorded in Nevada since the beginning of the pandemic were reported in the last seven days. Every minute, a Nevadan is diagnosed with COVID-19.”

The new restrictions do not change the preexisting health protocols at shops, hair and nail salons or schools. And they do not change anything about establishments like night clubs and brothels, which have remained closed since the start of the pandemic.