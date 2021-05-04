Las Vegas Announces Return of Cirque du Soleil, 100% Capacity on Casinos Floors

Las Vegas is slowly returning to its typical pace as shows like Cirque du Soleil are ready to take the stage again while various casinos are lifting capacity restrictions to bring the Strip back to life.

"This is the moment we have all been waiting for," Daniel Lamarre, President and CEO of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, said in a statement. "Almost 400 days have passed since we had to take a temporary hiatus, and we have been anxiously awaiting our return to the stage. I am so proud of the resilience of our artists and employees who persevered during the most challenging times with stages dark around the world for so long. I just can't wait to see the lights go back on."

When the shows reopen, all Cirque employees will be vaccinated. And regular COVID-19 testing will continue to ensure cast, crew and audience safety. Performers have already returned to training and rehearsals.

"Mystere" will reopen at Treasure Island on June 28 and "O" at the Bellagio will reopen on July 1. Both shows are expected to run at full capacity, without social distancing, in their theaters of 1,800 and 1,600 seats, respectively.

The Blue Man Group show will return to Las Vegas on June 24.

Although a firm schedule has not yet been set for other Cirque shows, it is expected that "The Beatles Love" will return to the Mirage in July, "Michael Jackson One" to Mandalay Bay in late August, and "KA" to the MGM Grand in September or October, Lamarre told the Las Vegas Sun.

It was announced in November that Cirque's "Zumanity" production would permanently close due to the pandemic.

And the reopening news has also spread to gaming floors across Vegas. This week, Wynn Resorts announced that the gaming floors at Wynn and Encore will operate at 100% capacity and all plexiglass dividers have been removed from table games and slot machines, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. The decision was approved by the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

The resort has been permitted full capacity due to its high vaccination rates. About 88% of Wynn employees have been vaccinated. Those who have not must submit to weekly COVID-19 tests. And all employees will continue to wear face masks and obey health and safety guidelines.

Gaming floors throughout Nevada are currently permitted to operate at 80% capacity. Other resorts may be permitted to reopen at 100% capacity if they meet new limits set by the Nevada Gaming Control Board.