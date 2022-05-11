This All-Business Class Airline Is Putting Flights to Nice on Sale — But You Have to Book Soon

Business-class only airline La Compagnie is saying bonjour to Nice and celebrating with a sale worthy of planning une fête.

The airline, which has resumed flying to the French Riviera and will operate three flights each week to and from Nice, is marking the occasion with fares starting as low as $2,000 per person round-trip, the company shared with Travel + Leisure. To book the sale, travelers must buy tickets by May 15 on the La Compagnie website, by calling 1-800-218-8187, or by contacting a travel advisor.

"This year, with restrictions being lifted both in France and the United States, as well as the development efforts our collaborators have contributed, we're already seeing great enthusiasm and demand for this route and this vibrant city," Christian Vernet, La Compagnie's president, said in a statement provided to T+L. "The desire to travel remains and our high-end product, modern and with an appealing price tag, is really attracting travelers right now."

A La Compagnie airplane on airport tarmac Credit: Courtesy of La Compagnie

The flights will take place on La Compagnie's Airbus A321neo aircraft, which feature 76 full flat beds, free Wi-Fi, 15.6-inch seat-back screens, and a 4-course meal after take-off (think: creamy cauliflower soup with truffle and parmesan crisps or boeuf bourguignon with smoked bacon and pearl onions). The flights will take off from New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport and land at Nice Côte d'Azur airport.

France currently welcomes U.S. travelers and allows them to enter the country by either showing proof of vaccination (and a booster shot of an mRNA vaccine if it has been more than 9 months since the final dose of their initial vaccine series), proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of their departure, proof of a negative rapid antigen test taken within 48 hours of their departure, or proof they contracted COVID-19 and recovered within six months of their trip, according to the government.

France has also suspended its vaccination pass. Previously, the pass was required to access public places like restaurants and cafes as well as ride long-distance trains.