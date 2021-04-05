Kauai Provides Incentive for Visitors to Take Voluntary Second Coronavirus Test

Hawaii's northwestern island of Kauai is safeguarding itself against the continued spread of the coronavirus with a new incentive: If visitors voluntarily take a second COVID-19 test three days after arrival, they'll receive a discount card to local businesses, Hawaii Public Radio reported.

The test is on top of the state's current travel requirements, which include a negative test taken within 72 hours of departure or a mandatory 10-day quarantine. The list of testing sites on Kauai is available at kauaiforward.com.

The incentive program, called the Kokua Kauai Card, launches today and will have a QR code linking to a list of about 60 businesses on the island, including hotels and restaurants, that offer different discounts. Additional businesses are invited to sign up for free via the Chamber of Commerce's application form.

Additionally, Kauai rejoins Hawaii's Safe Travels program today, which provides visitors with pretravel testing approval, in addition to requiring a state travel and health form and temperature screenings on arrival.

aerial view of Kauai, Hawaii Image zoom Credit: M.M. Sweet/Getty

"We wanted an additional layer of security in addition to what Safe Travels provides," Kauai Chamber of Commerce's Mark Perriello told Hawaii Public Radio of the program, which is a joint partnership between the Kauai Chamber of Commerce, Kauai Visitors Bureau, and Kauai chapter of the Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association. "We're getting as many businesses as possible to offer discounts and promotions to people who take the second test to give them more incentive in addition to just doing the right thing."

Known as the Garden Island, Kauai also recommends the use of the AlohaSafe Alert app, which notifies users if they were within a six-foot radius of someone who tested positive for a minimum of 15 minutes within the last two weeks.