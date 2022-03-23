"All you have to do is book your deal with maximum flexibility and visit your dream destination this spring… let's go!"

This KLM Sale Has Massive Discounts on Round-trip Flights to Europe — but You'll Have to Book Soon

Countries across Europe are easing COVID-19-related border restrictions and Dutch airline KLM is celebrating with a spring sale that will have travelers saying welkom.

To take advantage of the sale — which has fares to Amsterdam starting at only $679 round trip and tickets to other popular European cities and beyond for a steal — travelers must book by March 30.

"You can't pass on these wonderful destinations we've selected for you," KLM wrote as part of the sale. "All you have to do is book your deal with maximum flexibility and visit your dream destination this spring… let's go!"

Or head on an epic safari adventure with flights from Los Angeles to Nairobi starting at only $665 round trip.

Each sale ticket is available for economy class and must be booked at least 14 days in advance with a stay of at least 7 days. There is a weekend surcharge for trips on Thursdays to Sundays, and several blackout dates apply, depending on the city and the destination, from April 12 through April 29.

The sale comes as the Netherlands dropped its pre-arrival testing for international visitors on Wednesday, the latest country to ease pandemic-era border restrictions and make it easier for international tourists to visit. Travelers to the Netherlands must still be either vaccinated or have contracted COVID-19 and recovered to enter.

The government also eliminated the requirement to wear face masks on public transportation, but will still require them on airplanes and in airports.

However, KLM — the world's oldest airline — has since vowed to stop enforcing its mask policy, telling local news outlet RTL News it was "disappointing that the use of face masks during boarding and during the entire flight is still being considered by the Dutch government, while this has been abandoned everywhere in the Netherlands."

A representative for KLM did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Travel Leisure.

The Netherlands joins several other European countries in easing border restrictions for tourists, including Iceland, Ireland, and the United Kingdom, which have all eliminated restrictions altogether.