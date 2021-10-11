Kimpton's 'Secret' Sale and Annual Sale Both Launch This Week — How to Snag a Deal

Kimpton is offering deep discounts for the fall and winter stays, with two sales, just in time for the holiday season.

Starting Tuesday, Kimpton is opening its (not-so) "Secret Sale" with up to 40% off its Best Flexible Rate. The sale runs through Oct. 13 and is valid on stays from Oct. 15 through April 30, 2022, the company shared with Travel+Leisure.

Then on Oct. 14, Kimpton will begin its Annual Sale, which runs through Oct. 27. For this sale, members can receive up to 25% off the Best Flexible Rate, while everyone else can receive 20% to 22% off the rate.

To take advantage of the annual sale, travelers must book a stay from Oct. 21 through April 30, 2022.

"As we see the return of travel heighten, we wanted to provide our guests with a jump start on their holiday travel plans or a way to get ahead of spring break bookings early next year," Kathleen Reidenbach, the chief commercial officer for Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, told T+L. "We are thrilled to be able to offer our annual sale to current and future Kimpton guests to help them connect with loved ones or just relax and unwind after a whirlwind year."

A stay at a Kimpton property comes with fun perks to make your trip that much better from complimentary wine happy hours to free bike rentals to tour in style. Traveling with your furry family members? Kimpton welcomes dogs of all sizes, weights, and breeds at no extra charge, and provides everything from plush pet beds to water bowls and mats for a pampered stay.

And if you forget something, just ask. Kimpton keeps extra cell phone chargers, curling irons, sewing kits, and more on hand just in case.

P.s., those "in the know" can also access cool freebies like a free movie and in-room popcorn, a complimentary cocktail, or a make-your-own hot cocoa kit by using the "secret social password," which is shared on Kimpton's social media accounts.

Earlier this year, Kimpton also launched a book club where people can borrow some of the best new books at participating hotels.