This Bozeman Hotel Will Help You See Yellowstone's Wolves This Winter

Get up close with the wolves then unwind at the heated rooftop pool.

With more than 2.2 million acres of land, there are countless sights to see at Yellowstone National Park. Perhaps you come for Old Faithful, to see bison make their way across the plains, or maybe you're just a fan of the hit show "Yellowstone."

To put visitors at the front row of it all, the Kimpton Armory Hotel in Bozeman, Mont. has partnered with Yellowstone Safari Company to spotlight the national park's famous gray wolf this winter. And although the idea of visiting the national park when temperatures can drop down to zero degrees Fahrenheit may not sound too appealing to some, the hotel has put together a package so tempting that you'll gladly be lacing up your warmest boots.

Participating guests will be supplied with a pair of knit winter caps provided by the hotel, before heading out to enjoy an eight-hour tour of Yellowstone's Northern Range.

The gray wolf is the park's apex predator and winter is one of the best times to see them in action. The wolves tend to stay far away from people, so most Yellowstone visitors won't spot them. Luckily, the naturalists that lead this safari track the wolves throughout the year and know the best places to spot them in the wild.

After a day in Yellowstone, guests can head back to the hotel to unwind. There's plenty to enjoy, like the heated rooftop pool or the glass-enclosed bar and restaurant. Guests will also receive a $100 dining credit to use at any of the hotel's restaurants or its speakeasy.

Visitors not participating in the safari can also simply enjoy the hotel itself. The building is a former landmark National Guard Armory and is located in the heart of downtown Bozeman.

The package requires a minimum two-night stay and the winter safaris run until April. You can book online at the Kimpton Armory Hotel website, with rates from $599 per night for two people.