This Jewelry Designer Is Giving Away $100,000 in 'PTO' to Moms for Mother's Day — Here's How to Win

Texas-based jewelry designer Kendra Scott knows that there's perhaps no one more deserving of some love, attention, and time off than mothers. Especially when you consider the fact that both work-from-home and stay-at-home moms contribute nearly $11 trillion of unpaid labor annually.

And this Mother's Day, Scott is looking to help by offering moms the chance to win $2,000 from its new "PTO Fund" to spend as they please.

"After everything you've experienced this past year, you've earned personal time off just for you and your mental health," the jewelry company shared on its website. "And we want to help make that happen!"

In total, the brand is giving away $100,000 to moms, meaning you have 50 chances to win. To enter, all you need to do is share a photo or video on Instagram of your real-life mom moments using the hashtag #WearItLikeAMom and tagging @KendraScott by 6:00 p.m. CT on April 22, 2021.

Mother and son dancing in kitchen Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Kendra Scott

"I'm a mom to three boys, as young as 7 and as old as 19. I'm also a founder, designer, and philanthropist — but being a mom has always come first," Scott shared in a statement with Austin Culture Map. "Over the past year, the world has seen what I've always known to be true: Moms are superheroes, the ones that have held it all together, even through the most challenging times."

As for the fine print, there is no purchase is necessary to apply for the fund. The only requirements are that you must be over 18, be a U.S. resident, be a mom of at least one child, and your social media account must be public.