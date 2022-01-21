Where would you if you could go anywhere?

Kayak Will Give You $10,000 to Take a Trip Anywhere in the World — Here's How to Enter

Kayak wants remote workers to know that anything is possible — even working from a tropical island resort, a mountain-top chalet, a desert oasis, or even a glimmering city penthouse. Really, it's up to you. And they're willing to give one lucky person $10,000 to prove it.

This month, Kayak unveiled its Roam Remotely sweepstakes, which provides one grand-prize winner with an expenses-paid trip worth up to $10,000 so they can work from anywhere they want.

"With many companies changing their remote-work policies, it can be so tempting to pick up your life and travel," reps for the company wrote on the announcement page. "If you want to make anywhere in the world your office but just need a little extra cash, Kayak's got your back."

Here's how it works: One winner will receive four Amex gift cards valued at $2,500 each for a $10,000 total. There is no purchase necessary. The only rules are that the winner must be 18 or older and be a U.S. resident residing in one of the 50 states or District of Columbia.

All you need to do to enter is head to Kayak's Roam Remotely sweepstakes page, pop in your name, email, and country of residence, and click "submit." The contest closes on Feb. 3, 2022, at 11:59 a.m. ET.

The only other important note Kayak added is that "all entrants should check and consult with their respective employer(s) regarding any immigration, tax, and other legal considerations when considering whether to work remotely from another destination outside of their respective state.