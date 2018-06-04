Between the birth of Prince Louis, the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and the early celebration of Prince Charles’s birthday, it’s truly been a whirlwind few months for the British royal family. So really, it’s no surprise that a few members of the family took a quiet break from all the hustle and bustle.

According to reports, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, all took a week-long vacation at their country home, Anmer Hall.

Of course, their country home isn’t your typical tiny cottage. As The Observer explained, Anmer Hall, a Georgian-style home, comes complete with 10 bedrooms and sits on the Queen’s private Sandringham estate, meaning they likely have her staff at their beck and call, too.

The cottage, The Observer noted, was given to William and Kate as a wedding gift. After the pair took it over they embarked on a massive renovation project, including tearing out the existing kitchen to replace it with a more modern one and even putting in a private tennis court on the grounds.

During their time at their country estate this week, Kate took their two eldest children out for the day to visit the Houghton Horse Trials. There, Town & Country reported, little Princess Charlotte was spotted with an ice cream cone while rocking an adorable pink dress and matching bow in her hair. Prince George, who was dressed in a dark green polo shirt and khaki shorts, had a bit of fun too when he toured an air ambulance vehicle, which happens to be the same kind his father piloted while in the service.