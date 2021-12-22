Take a Month-long Break From Technology — and You Could Win $25,000

Reducing screen time is almost always a good idea — one that even our devices are trying to get us to do with usage reminders and time limits. But in a world where many people work all day from their computers, communicate with friends and family via text and FaceTime, and wind down with social media or their favorite streaming service, it's hard to get away from our electronics.

But what if a $25,000 prize were on the line? Could you give up your electronics and Wi-Fi for 30 nights? That's exactly what Kahlúa is challenging people to do as part of its new Stir Up Your Routine campaign.

According to research cited by the campaign, nearly half of Americans spend five to six hours a day on their phones. That means the average person will spend 76,500 hours, or almost nine years, on their mobile device over the course of their life. And these hours spent glued to a screen are impacting the quality of relationships, with 40 percent of people saying they are often or sometimes bothered by the amount of time their partner spends on their screen, and 51 percent saying their partner is distracted by their phone during conversation.

Kahlúa wants to help couples address this problem and make better habits in 2022 by offering tips and activity ideas to liven their nightly routines. One potentially lucky couple will also be chosen to participate in the Kahlúa Stir It Up Challenge. The challenge will start on Jan. 16 and end on Feb. 15, 2022. Every night, the couple will be expected to power down all of their screens and electronics from 6:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. local time. Kahlúa will provide the couple with a #KahluaStirItUpChallenge kit, including a storage box for stashing phones during offline hours, as well as inspiration for 30 nights of activities, from perfecting the Kahlúa Espresso Martini to facing off in a cooking challenge.

At the end of the 30-night challenge, Kahlúa will send a polygraph examiner over to the couple's home to ask a series of questions helping confirm that they didn't succumb to the temptation (or pure habit) of reaching for their phones or other electronics during offline hours. If successful, the couple will receive a $25,000 cash prize.

"In an always-on world, it's important we carve out time to be present and have a little fun," Sona Bajaria, vice president of marketing, Kahlúa at Pernod Ricard USA, said in a statement released to Travel + Leisure. "This is the whole premise of the Kahlúa 'Stir Up Your Routine' campaign. We want to remind everyone how easy it can be to inject a little more playfulness into our every day."

If you and your significant other would like a shot at being chosen for this challenge, head to the Stir It Up Challenge webpage and upload a video telling Kahlúa why you're ready to mix things up with your evening routine. Submissions are open now through Jan. 2, 2022.