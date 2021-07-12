States spanning all over the country saw their hottest month on record.

June 2021 Broke Records As the Hottest June on Record in the U.S.

A thermometer display shows a temperature of 130 Degrees Fahrenheit (54 Degrees Celsius) at the Furnace Creek Visitor's Center at Death Valley National Park on June 17, 2021, in Furnace Creek, Calif.

June 2021 was the hottest June ever recorded in the contiguous United States, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The average temperature in the contiguous U.S. in June was 72.6 degrees Fahrenheit, a full 4.2 degrees above the average, according to NOAA. The high temperatures, propelled in part by an extreme heatwave that gripped the Pacific Northwest, made June 2021 the hottest June in 127 years of records being kept.

"Exceptional heat waves from coast to coast helped push June 2021 to the No. 1 spot on the list of hottest Junes on record for the U.S.," the agency wrote. The previous record was set in June 2016.

Temperatures soared in the Pacific Northwest, breaking records and reaching into the 110's and higher. In fact, it got so hot it caused a 2.7-magnitude ice quake in Alaska.

But it wasn't just one area of the country that dealt with hotter than normal temperatures: NOAA said eight states (Arizona, California, Idaho, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Utah) all saw their hottest June on record.

The record heat comes after The Weather Channel predicted the summer of 2021 would be hotter than average, especially in the western and central parts of the U.S.

While temperatures rose, average precipitation in June was on par with previous years at 2.93 inches.

So far this year, the contiguous U.S. has seen an average temperature of 49.3 degrees Fahrenheit, or 1.7 degrees above the average for the 20th century.

Beyond just being uncomfortable, NOAA said extreme weather can be costly. The U.S. saw eight "weather and climate disasters in the first six months of 2021, each with losses exceeding $1 billion," the agency said. These included floods, a heat wave-influenced drought, and a deep freeze.

