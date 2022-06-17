This Is the Most Popular U.S. Destination for Fourth of July Travel, According to Priceline

Americans are expected to travel in droves over the Fourth of July holiday weekend this year with big cities seeing a rise in popularity. However, travelers should expect to spend significantly more than in 2021, according to data travel booking site Priceline shared with Travel + Leisure.

Overall, average hotel rates are 18% higher this July 4 than they were during the same time period last year, according to the company. Domestic roundtrip airfare is also up 32% compared to 2021.

"After two years of beach and coastal destinations topping the most popular lists, this summer we're seeing the return of the big city," Kevin Heery, Priceline's chief product officer, told T+L. "Travelers are excited to go back to major metros such as Las Vegas, Chicago, and New York to experience the culture, entertainment, and dining that larger cities have to offer."

Las Vegas was the most popular destination for the holiday weekend, and one of the most affordable, with hotel rooms averaging only $172 per night. That was followed by New Orleans, which took the No. 2 spot in popularity. There, hotel rooms are a bit pricier with an average rate of $390 per night.

Orlando, which is one of the most popular spots for summer travel in general thanks to its plethora of theme parks and freshwater lakes perfect for cooling off, took the No. 3 spot on the list. Hotel rooms in Orlando over the holiday weekend average $213 per night.

Major cities Chicago and New York came in next for popularity with average nightly hotel rates at $249 and $263, respectively.

While Las Vegas is one of the most affordable places to visit for the holiday weekend, there are other amazing destinations in the country that are even easier on the wallet. In fact, Dallas was the most affordable destination for July 4 with nightly hotel rates coming in at only $133, according to Priceline.

That was followed by fellow Texas city Houston — nightly rates are $135 on average — and Charlotte, NC, where nightly hotel rates average $148.

When it comes to an international trip (made easier since the United States dropped pre-arrival testing rules), Europe reigned with London coming in as the most sought-after destination. That was followed by Paris, Rome, and Barcelona. Finally, Montreal took the No. 5 spot on the list.