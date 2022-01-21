Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

So, you've found the love of your life and are ready to settle down forever. Congratulations! Now, all you need to do is plan the perfect proposal. Lucky for you, Rancho Contento is here to help.

In January, the gorgeous 10-acre estate in Joshua Tree, California announced on its Instagram that it's hoping to help one lucky person pop the question in style.

A fireplace room at Rancho Contento Credit: @Mattieoneillphotos/Courtesy of Rancho Contento

"We're giving away two nights free to a lucky someone looking to propose at our beautiful desert ranch," reps for the property said. The giveaway includes a two-hour photoshoot with famed photographer Laura Grier, an exclusive chef-made ranch dinner by executive chef Manifa, and a 90-minute "Love Awakening" breathwork meditation and sound bath by Nish Fox.

All you need to do to enter is head to the link in the home's Instagram bio, fill in your name and Instagram handle, and you're all done.

Don't want to leave it up to chance? You could just book out the ranch for your proposal (or any other occasion) on Airbnb right now.

The recently renovated three-bedroom ranch house comes with everything you need for an epic proposal weekend including cozy furnishings, a fully stocked kitchen with all the cooking and baking essentials, original art installations, a barbecue, and plenty of space to roam around outside in solitude. There are also five seating areas scattered throughout the exterior, which could all make for the ideal proposal spot as the sun goes down over the Joshua trees.

A bedroom at Rancho Contento Credit: @Mattieoneillphotos/Courtesy of Rancho Contento

A fireplace room at Rancho Contento Credit: @Mattieoneillphotos/Courtesy of Rancho Contento

The dining room at Rancho Contento Credit: @Mattieoneillphotos/Courtesy of Rancho Contento

"Look for birds including Quail and Red Tail Hawks. Listen for coyotes at night while stargazing into the Milky Way galaxy," the owners add in their description. "Enjoy a golden cotton candy sunset. Stay awhile. And we'd love it if you helped feed the chickens, too."