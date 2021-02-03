Jordan Is No Longer Requiring Travelers to Quarantine

After previously implementing one of the strictest lockdowns in the Middle East, Jordan is changing its travel restrictions yet again. Now, travelers headed to Jordan no longer have to quarantine for seven days, but other entry requirements have been put in place.

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March 2020, Jordan closed its borders and international airports almost immediately. The country did not reopen to visitors until Aug. 5, and even then, it only allowed travelers from select countries.

Quarantine restrictions were originally put in place for international travelers, but under the new rules, that won't be necessary. Instead, these travelers will need to provide proof of a valid negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure. Upon arrival in Jordan, any passenger above the age of five must undergo another mandatory PCR test. According to Lonely Planet, this test is at passengers' own expense and costs JD28 ($40). The fee is currently collected by the airline upon checking in at the passengers' point of departure.

Once in Jordan, travelers will find that many of the country's most famous sites, including the UNESCO World Heritage Site Petra, are open for visitors. Masks are mandatory at the site, and visitors must also adhere to social distancing guidelines. Other popular attractions visitors can enjoy in Jordan include floating in the Dead Sea and exploring the deserts near Wadi Rum.

Jordan is not the only country to have recently changed its quarantine regulations. In Romania, fully vaccinated travelers are now exempt from the country's previous quarantine requirements, while Canada just expanded its entry requirements to include retesting and quarantine.

With travel rules and restrictions constantly changing, it can be difficult to keep up with the latest. To make sure you stay up to date, be sure to check out Travel Leisure's country-by-country guide to where Americans can travel right now.