The Jonas Brothers' Family Restaurant Is Heading to Las Vegas

(L-R) Joe Jonas, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr., Denise Miller-Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Kevin Jonas arrives at the Premiere Of Amazon Prime Video's "Chasing Happiness" at Regency Bruin Theatre on June 03, 2019 in Los Angeles, California

The Jonas family is bringing their southern cooking restaurant to Las Vegas this year.

Set to open in the spring at the MGM Grand, the second location of Nellie's Southern Kitchen promises to bring delicious food, live music, and plenty of soul to Sin City, Kevin Jonas Sr. — father of famed brothers Kevin, Joe, and Nick — told Travel + Leisure in an interview.

"The family has a history in Las Vegas, with MGM, it's where the Jonas Brothers kicked off their ['Remember Me'] tour," he said of the restaurant opening.

Named after the brothers' great grandmother, the family matriarch grew up and raised her family in Belmont, N.C. where the original restaurant stands. And even though expanding to the dynamic and flashy destination of Las Vegas is quite the contrast to its humble southern start, Kevin Sr. told T+L that the family knew it was the proper spot for a second location due to the famous brothers' international fanbase.

Chicken and Waffles with Syrup Credit: Jonas Group / Nellie’s Southern Kitchen

Those visiting Nellie's Southern Kitchen from near and far will be treated to southern delicacies like chicken and dumplings, Carolina BBQ sauces, and homemade sausage and biscuits.

And naturally, there will be a plethora of music.

"Growing up we were encouraged to sing around the table," he said, mentioning that music at the restaurant will be a staple. "We're not just going to do just country, but sing-along classics, songs everyone knows."

The restaurant's Las Vegas location will also be complete with a stage.

Biscuits Credit: Jonas Group / Nellie’s Southern Kitchen

Of course, food will be one of the biggest draws for Nellie's. Kevin Sr. plans to bring over the entire menu from North Carolina, plus a few surprises just for the Vegas location, making it a destination restaurant.

Navigating the pandemic and labor-oriented challenges, the restaurant will first open just for dinner and eventually offer lunch and brunch.