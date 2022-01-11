To take advantage, travelers must book by 11:59 p.m. ET on Jan. 13 for travel between Jan. 18 and March 31.

JetBlue's Latest Sale Has Flights for As Low As $24 — but You'll Have to Book Fast

JetBlue is settling into the new year with a sale that will make travelers eager for their next getaway with flights starting as low as $24.

The airline's "'Up & Away' Sale" is offering quick trips and warm weather getaways all at incredible low deals this week.

To take advantage, travelers must book by 11:59 p.m. ET (or 11:59 p.m. their local time if it's earlier) on Jan. 13 for travel between Jan. 18 and March 31. The sale excludes Fridays and Sundays as well as blackout dates from Feb. 17 through Feb. 28.

The sale tickets are available for the lowest available fare. Typically, that means Blue Basic.

Travelers can fly between Boston and Newark starting at only $24 each way, or travel between Fort Lauderdale and Raleigh, and Philadelphia and Boston for only $39 each way. Those looking for a great ski trip can also head to Salt Lake City from Los Angeles for only $39 each way.

JetBlue Airways Airbus A320-232 takes off from Los Angeles international Airport Credit: AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Escape the snowy winter in New York City with a trip to Miami starting at only $44 each way, or head to the Caribbean with flights starting at only $64 to Turks and Caicos and only $69 to Nassau, Bahamas.

And those in the Midwest can plan a city getaway from Chicago to Boston for only $49 each way or to New York for only $69 each way.

The airline also introduced a new elite tier for its TrueBlue frequent flier program, called Mosaic+, which comes with free upgrades to Mint. The perk is currently an exclusive offer for 2022 and benefits are set to expire on Dec. 31, 2022.