JetBlue Wants to Send You Home With $39 Flights for Mother's and Father's Day
JetBlue is making sure you don’t have any excuses for not visiting your family this summer.
The airline is holding a “You Never Call, You Never Visit Sale” through Wednesday, May 2 at midnight eastern time. The sale is for travel from May 8 through June 27 (with blackout dates from May 22 through 30), so Mother’s Day and Father’s Day visits are included.
The cheapest flights start at $39 one-way, between Atlanta and Orlando. There are $44 one-way flights between New Orleans and Fort Lauderdale, and Long Beach and several cities. Get a $49 flight between New York City and Portland, Maine, or Charleston and D.C. See all the available fares.
And, because the flights are so cheap, you could buy one flight home and then another flight to relax after a visit home. The one-way flight deals include Orlando to Mexico City for $104, San Juan to St. Croix for $64 and D.C. to West Palm Beach for $89.
For those who want to vacation with their families (or who need a hotel instead of a guest bedroom), the sale also includes holiday and flight packages like two nights at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas from $79 per person or three nights at the Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel and Casino for $285 per person (round-trip flights included).