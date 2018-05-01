JetBlue is making sure you don’t have any excuses for not visiting your family this summer.

The airline is holding a “You Never Call, You Never Visit Sale” through Wednesday, May 2 at midnight eastern time. The sale is for travel from May 8 through June 27 (with blackout dates from May 22 through 30), so Mother’s Day and Father’s Day visits are included.

The cheapest flights start at $39 one-way, between Atlanta and Orlando. There are $44 one-way flights between New Orleans and Fort Lauderdale, and Long Beach and several cities. Get a $49 flight between New York City and Portland, Maine, or Charleston and D.C. See all the available fares.

And, because the flights are so cheap, you could buy one flight home and then another flight to relax after a visit home. The one-way flight deals include Orlando to Mexico City for $104, San Juan to St. Croix for $64 and D.C. to West Palm Beach for $89.