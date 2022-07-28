JetBlue to Buy Spirit Airlines — Creating the Fifth Largest Carrier in the U.S.

The agreement comes hours after fellow low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines terminated its deal to buy Spirit.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox

Alison Fox is a journalist whose work regularly appears in Travel + Leisure. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. She focuses on travel news and feature stories based on personal experiences and interviews. Born in Brooklyn and a lifelong traveler, she developed a love for exploring the world at an early age and hopes to visit every country. * Traveled to 50+ countries * Received a master's degree in journalism from Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications at Northwestern University * Received a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Wisconsin-Madison

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 28, 2022
JetBlue and Spirit Planes
Photo: Joe Cavaretta/Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

JetBlue Airways agreed to buy Spirit Airlines — for $3.8 billion — on Thursday in a merger that will make the airline the fifth largest in the United States.

According to JetBlue's announcement, the newly combined airline will now grow to a 458 aircraft fleet, and will fly to more than 125 destinations in 30 countries. The merger will also give JetBlue a stronger foothold in key markets, including notably in Orlando and Fort Lauderdale, where the airline said it would retain a support center.

"We are excited to deliver this compelling combination that turbocharges our strategic growth, enabling JetBlue to bring our unique blend of low fares and exceptional service to more customers, on more routes," Robin Hayes, the chief executive officer of JetBlue, said in a statement, adding, "By enabling JetBlue to grow faster, we can go head-to-head with the legacies in more places to lower fares and improve service for everyone. Even combined with Spirit, JetBlue will still be significantly smaller than the Big Four, but we'll be much better positioned to bring the proven JetBlue Effect to many more routes and locations."

JetBlue said the merger, which is subject to regulatory approval, is expected to close by the first half of 2024. The two airlines will continue to operate independently until the merger is officially closed.

The agreement comes hours after fellow low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines terminated its deal to buy Spirit, according to a statement. The airlines had previously agreed to merge and create "America's most competitive ultra-low fare airline."

Ted Christie, the president and chief executive officer of Spirit, said in a statement on Thursday the JetBlue sale would "create the most compelling national low-fare challenger to the dominant U.S. carriers."

"Bringing our two airlines together will be a game changer, and we are confident that JetBlue will deliver opportunities for our Guests and Team Members with JetBlue's unique blend of low fares and award-winning service," Christie added.

Alison Fox is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure. When she's not in New York City, she likes to spend her time at the beach or exploring new destinations and hopes to visit every country in the world. Follow her adventures on Instagram.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Frontier Airlines Airbus A320 takes off from LAX Los Angeles, California.
Frontier Just Put a Million Tickets on Sale Starting at Only $19
A Spirit and Frontier airplane in flight
Spirit Airlines, Frontier Airlines Merge to Create 'America's Most Competitive Ultra-low Fare Airline'
Passengers onboard JetBlue Debut New York-to-London Direct Flight
JetBlue Is Adding Routes From Boston to London This Summer — What to Know
In-Seat Power-source on new Southwest flight
Southwest Is Upgrading the Flight Experience in a Big Way — Here's What's Changing
A passenger on board an Alaska Airlines flight using inflight entertainment
Alaska Airlines Introduces Flat Rate for In-flight Wi-Fi
A Virgin Atlantic Airways A330neo plane in flight
Virgin Atlantic Is Bringing Back Its Full U.S. Flight Roster — Here's Where It's Flying
JetBlue plane
JetBlue Is Expanding Its Partnership With Aer Lingus Making It Easier Than Ever to Fly to Ireland
A Northern Pacific Airways plane in flight over mountains
This New Airline Could Make It Cheaper to Get to Asia — Here's How
A British Airways Airbus A321 in flight
British Airways May Soon Fuel Its Planes With Recycled Cooking Oil
Liquor bottles on a bar cart in someone's home
13 Essential Top-shelf Spirits Every Bar Cart Needs, According to the Experts
Swimming pool at Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco
The 100 Best Hotels in the World
aha! Plane in flight
The U.S. Is Launching a New Regional Airline — Here's What to Know About 'Aha!'
Card Placeholder Image
World's Worst Airlines for Customer Service 2015
The Hungarian Parliament Building on the Banks of the Danube at dawn
20 Destinations Where You'll Find Cheap Flights in 2020 (Video)
High angle view of Lower Manhattan, New York City
New York City Travel Guide
View of the Napali Coast of Kauai, from the water
Kauai Is Spearheading Hawaii's Regenerative Travel Movement — Meet the Locals Creating Change